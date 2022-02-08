Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

NYSE IBA opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

