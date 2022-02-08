Flamingo (FLM) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $90.78 million and $13.62 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00054723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.48 or 0.99817393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

