Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.

CLX traded up $4.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.63.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

