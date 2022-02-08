Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.
CLX traded up $4.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.63.
In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.