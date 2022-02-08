Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.22.

NYSE:ICE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.68. 1,795,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

