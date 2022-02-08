Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Iochpe-Maxion in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Iochpe-Maxion stock remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $537.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.21. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

