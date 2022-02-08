Morgan Stanley Increases Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $58.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 2,111,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,297. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 198.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,835 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

