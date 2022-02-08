BASIC (BASIC) Achieves Market Cap of $41.74 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $41.74 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00107902 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,907,615,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

