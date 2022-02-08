Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €86.20 ($99.08) and last traded at €85.55 ($98.33). 166,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €85.50 ($98.28).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on Euronext in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($133.33) target price on Euronext in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.62.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

