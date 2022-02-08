Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) shares dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Inchcape Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INCPY)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

