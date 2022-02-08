Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) shares dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.
Inchcape Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INCPY)
