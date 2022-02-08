United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €35.11 ($40.36) and last traded at €35.13 ($40.38). 106,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.43 ($40.72).

Several research firms have commented on UTDI. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.98) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.83) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.28) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.38) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($41.26) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.19 ($49.64).

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

