United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €35.11 ($40.36) and last traded at €35.13 ($40.38). 106,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.43 ($40.72).

Several research firms have commented on UTDI. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.98) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.83) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.28) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.38) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($41.26) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.19 ($49.64).

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.