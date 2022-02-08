ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Shares Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 646,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a P/E ratio of 95.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.62.
About ICC Labs (CVE:ICC)
