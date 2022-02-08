ARC Group (OTCMKTS:ARCK) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ARC Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCK) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc, together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. As of August 21, 2018, the company operated 15 restaurants in Florida and 5 restaurants in Georgia under the brand name of Dick's Wings & Grill, as well as 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida.

