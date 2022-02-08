Mysterium (MYST) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Mysterium has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $207,466.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00107842 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium's total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

