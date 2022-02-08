SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Trading Down 10.3%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 73,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 576,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.