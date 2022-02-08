SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Trading Down 10.3%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 73,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 576,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)
