Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 3.4%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 105,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 72,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.39 million and a P/E ratio of -17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

