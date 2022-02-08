BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Shares Down 3%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.86. 55,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 171,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

In other news, VP Francisco Silva bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lance Alstodt bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,195.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,165 shares of company stock valued at $76,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.