Cott (TSE:BCB) Trading Up 2.6%

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT)’s share price was up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.52. Approximately 1,160,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 219,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Cott (TSE:BCB)
