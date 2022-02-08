Morgan Stanley Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $140.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,414. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.