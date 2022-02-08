Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.77.

LESL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.53. 2,843,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,239. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Leslie’s by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

