Shadows Price Hits $0.0846 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Shadows has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $2.24 million and $176,493.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00107842 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.