Analyzing AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Lucid Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 1.06 $3.82 billion $1.88 12.03 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Risk and Volatility

AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 8.84% 23.16% 6.51% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AB Volvo (publ) and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 3 3 1 0 1.71 Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.19%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Lucid Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts. The Volvo Penta segment markets marine and industrial engines. The Group Functions and Other segment encompasses Volvo Group IT and Volvo Group Real Estate. The company was founded by Assar-Thorvald Nathanael-Gabrielsson and Erik Gustaf Larson in 1927 and is headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

