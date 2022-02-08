Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 47,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

