Morgan Stanley Cuts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $75.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.45.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.18. 1,332,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hologic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

