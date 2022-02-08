Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.700 EPS.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,289. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. Eaton has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

