Centric Swap (CNS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $890,842.00

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $890,842.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.93 or 0.07127035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.58 or 0.99818304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

