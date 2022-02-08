FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
FGI Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 726,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,306. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.25.
FGI Industries Company Profile
