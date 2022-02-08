FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

FGI Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 726,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,306. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

