Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. 23,612,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,191,776. The company has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

