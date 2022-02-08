Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

OTCMKTS GZPFY traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

