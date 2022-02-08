Super Zero Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $438,742.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.38 million and $438,742.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.16 or 0.07129819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00073202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 317.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,588,313 coins and its circulating supply is 343,266,962 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

