onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.onsemi also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.72.

NASDAQ ON traded up $4.84 on Monday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,485,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

