PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. 26,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,270. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.66.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,378,304. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

