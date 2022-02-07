Piper Sandler Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $54.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.53% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

LSPD traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. 1,218,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after buying an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

