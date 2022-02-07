Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $20.63. 672,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,330. Coursera has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,446 shares of company stock worth $5,152,057 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,849,000 after buying an additional 440,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,147,000 after buying an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 39.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after buying an additional 438,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

