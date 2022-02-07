Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Up 29.5% Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $179,966.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.88 or 0.07131357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,948.92 or 1.00072610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00057819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,628,821 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

