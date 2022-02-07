Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.08 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Oddz has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $1.44 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.88 or 0.07131357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,948.92 or 1.00072610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00057819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

