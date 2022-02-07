DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $862.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of -0.27.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DHT by 39.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DHT by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.