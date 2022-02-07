DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.
NYSE DHT traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $862.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of -0.27.
DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
