Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 76,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

