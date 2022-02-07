CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

CNA Financial stock remained flat at $$46.87 during midday trading on Monday. 302,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,009. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 422.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.