CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.
CNA Financial stock remained flat at $$46.87 during midday trading on Monday. 302,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,009. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.
