Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 1,158,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,735. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $4,481,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

