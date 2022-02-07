Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on QRVO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.50. 2,036,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

