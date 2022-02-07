Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 379,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

