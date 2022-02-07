Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.29.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.79. 379,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 354,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Globe Life by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after buying an additional 161,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $11,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

