Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.49.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.