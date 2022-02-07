Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 459,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.