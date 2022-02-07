Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday.
MTX traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.56. 187,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,742. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.
In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
