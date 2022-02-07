Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday.

MTX traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.56. 187,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,742. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

