GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GBL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523. The firm has a market cap of $596.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 24.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth $5,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

