GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:GBL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523. The firm has a market cap of $596.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 24.31%.
GAMCO Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Investors (GBL)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.