Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of BSMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

