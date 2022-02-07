Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($16.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,027. The company has a market capitalization of $272.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $2,309,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $166,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

