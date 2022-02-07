Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.65, RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.92. 3,224,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

