Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.09. 166,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,169. Kforce has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

