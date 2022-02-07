Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.50. 277,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,120. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $1,093,587. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

